We have NVR RLN16-410Now Firmware is v3.3.0.266_23031645.After firmware upgrade cannot login into NVR via HTTP:Also if I enable Network server configuration https has no effects.What can I do?
@it_484462163448014 enable http and https from networks. After upgrade both http and https are disabled.Use windows client.
