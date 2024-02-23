Reolink Year in Review 2023
I have an Argus Pro, and Argus 3 Pro and an Argus PT.All have solar panels, yet they charging icons are all different. See the attached picture.The argus pro is showing 100% full, with a sun beside it, and the battery is showing green, but with a power symbol inside it.The argus 3 pro is also showing full, with a sun beside it, but the battery is showing Blue, with no power symbol inside it.The argus PT shows a power symbol where the others show sun, and also shows green. Its only at 99%, but even when at 100% it shows the power symbol.Why all the different symbols, and colours
