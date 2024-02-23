Reolink Year in Review 2023
My rlc 810wa reset all settings about 20 days after I set it up. I noticed I got a vehicle alert in the no detection zone and then saw the mask was gone along with changes to resolution and motion settings.
@user_784224808100067_784224808100067 Try to report it to support on support @ reolink . Com (delete spaces).It should reset setting unless you restored it.
i think it happened to my doorbell camera as well. So it must have been app related
thanks I did report it to support as well. I definitely did not restore settings. I manage settings through the iOS app mostly and haven’t used the desktop app in awhile.
