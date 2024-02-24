Reolink Year in Review 2023
@user_794435485679778_794435485679778 Detection depends on the PIR and not what you see in the live view. At max sensitivity, the PIR detects objects at around 8 to 10m. And this depends if crossing the FOV and the amount of IR generated by the object. This range is further reduced if ambient temperature is high.
@joseph_1979 come on man if the live stream can detect movement and can identify that is a person it has to be recoded that it!
The enormous difference between line powered and battery powered cameras is the use of a P[censored]ive InfRed Sensor (PIR) module. (search Wikipedia for "p[censored]ive infrared sensor")Whereas the line powered camera can consume power to compare every pixel of the camera view from one frame to the next and count the number of pixels that have changed, battery powered cameras are in a "semi-idle" state waiting for the PIR sensor to detect enough change in the infrared picture to signal "movement". That is the only way to make the battery last any length of time at all.When the camera is in Live View (or when playing a recorded motion video) it can use the "feature" to draw a box around objects (cars, people, pets). I tested this just now on an Argus 3 Pro which did not have the feature enabled. It had recorded very few videos so far today (the sensitivity was set at 80). As is typical of PIR cameras, moving cars were often almost "out of view" before the camera began recording. (Remember, line powered RLC cameras typically begin the recording 5 seconds before the object even appears. That is because they are constantly recording a 'loop' and can 'back up' to start recording before motion was detected.) Once I enabled the motion detection feature on the Argus 3 Pro and played back the same recordings, NOW those goofy boxes appear around things.My disappointment with Reolink's motion boxes is that they appear around objects that are not moving at all. i.e. every automobile in the picture has a box around it, even though all but one are parked and not moving.My sense is:
@crimp-on_62210811129 Oh, setting up this $100 camera feels like unraveling the mysteries of the universe just to achieve the basic task it was supposed to do: detect movement and hit record. PhD-level research in frustration, indeed.
