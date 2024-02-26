Reolink Year in Review 2023
Hi. I have a few reolink cameras, RLC-410-5MP, RLC-510A, E1 Zoom and a Duo PoE. I have them on a separate VLAN which I have blocked from having internet access, I have allowed access from my main VLAN to the camera VLAN and I can access the cameras from the web interface if I enter the IP address. But the Reolink app reports that all of the cameras are offline. Is this possible to fix? mDNS or some other solution? I have updated all the cameras to the latest firmware. Also, I am planning to buy a Reolink NVR and put on the same subnet as the cameras, can I anticipate issues? Thanks.
@zxasdfg_463323467174024 Yes, appl and cams should be on the same vlan/subnet. You have to solve this by using source nat.
The entire purpose of Virtual Local Area Network (VLAN) is to have one physical network, but create virtual networks within that network which are entirely separate.To have communication between devices on one VLAN and devices on a different VLAN, there must be a router that is connected to both VLANs and has static routes defined to allow the desired communication. Most consumer routers do not support VLAN technology. More business oriented routers often include VLAN capability, as it appears this installation does.I would start with the user manual for the router that has defined the VLANs to understand how to create static routes linking two of the VLANs and perhaps restricting which devices can use the static routes.
