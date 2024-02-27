Reolink Year in Review 2023
I downloaded the client for Windows and managed to get my new NVR connected, but not for long. Following the suggestion to update the client app to v8.15.6 I lost functional connectivity to the NVR. It sees the NVR, it lists its IP address and UID, but I can't access it or its cameras. I've tried rebooting, etc but nothing works. Any suggestions?
