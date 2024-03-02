Reolink Year in Review 2023
Hello,I have a RLC-1224A and I am not able to connect it to my ftp on my Synology (on local network)...I am able to connect to the ftp using filezilla so I think it is not a server issue.Any suggestion to get it work ? (I created a user which permissions R/W on a specific folder for this).Thank you...
@user_797305324978306_797305324978306 Under advanced FTP settings, enable the change user root directories and set the root share to be the shared FTP folder. Ensure you don't add trailing / at the end of pathname.You may capture a Wireshark trace and see what is happening. Maybe upgrading to tls after connecting in plain ftp.
I forgot to mention :
The support answered me today and the solution is ... not hit the test [censored]on, but hit save [censored]on and... it worked ! lol. I feel a bit stupid because I could have try to hit this save [censored]on but I was focused on this test [censored]on saying me it does not work...I find the solution strange, it is probably just a bug from the test [censored]on.So my problem is solved. Thanks to the support, I had an answer within 24h (and we are sunday).
@user_797305324978306_797305324978306 Sometimes it happens.
