The windows client is v8.15.6.The NVR device is RLN16-410 with FW v2.0.0.4732_1728_21062800.I have 13 cameras attached to it. They are working alright.However, I tired to view the camera's model number and upgrade their Firmware, but I cannot find any camera specific information from the Windows Client. The camera setting page only shows Camera number, channel number.I am expecting to see something similar to what's depicted in the maintenance page shown in this web page: https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/900004550323-How-to-Upgrade-Firmware-via-Reolink-Client-New-Client-/But my windows client has nothing for Camera under Maintenance. What is going on? And how can I upate the camera firmware from Windows client?
@jeremy-xzm-reolink_178542373003497 That's because your cameras are connected directly to the NVR. To achieve that you need to connect the cameras to a POE switch.So you need to upgrade the camera fw through the NVR. Follow this link https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/360005131094-How-to-Upgrade-Firmware-via-PoE-NVRs/
