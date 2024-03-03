Reolink Year in Review 2023
I have a Reolink Go Plus. The camera is pointed at the door, and it would start recording as soon as there was movement. A firmware upgrade added person detection. Now, it doesn't start recording on the first movement. It waits until a person is detected. Should I turn off person detection, so that it starts recording when the door starts moving, which is what I want?
@shane Most of us are after person, vehicle and pet detections and disable any motion as otherwise we will get a lot of false alarms. But if you want to have any motion only without identifying the object then disable AI detections.
