Sorry to start a new post but I need some help ...Installed the new firmware (poe) can't see any of the new features on the app or client are the new features for WiFi only ?
@user_746623229407444_746623229407444 Applicable to both models as indicated in the description. Go to download center and see what has been added/improved.But from the feedback provided by customers, the calling feature is not working. I didn't test it yet as I am not on site.Go under push notification.
@joseph_1979 just been made aware if the doorbell is connected to an NVR you don't get any of the features
