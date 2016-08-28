Reolink Year in Review 2023
I am using the free IP Camera Viewer software (only have 4 cams to watch) and the Reolink Client crashes my small system when i add 3rd camera. However, I am using the RLC-422 Dome camera and it's not listed in the software. Is there a "compatible" camera model/brand I can use that will work in the format?
Has anyone gotten a rlc-423 to work with IP CAMERA Viewer app? I have even been in contact with Robert Chou and to no avail. Support has been no help either.
On Ch.# need to write media port, by defoult 9000
Works half [censored]ed. I need to be able to get to it from outside my lan using my internet IP address..
Then You need to use/write WAN IP
Putting in WAN UP does not work at all.I challenge anyone to show me it works.
All Reolink ports must by open on the router. For my this app works without problems.
Got it to work with rstp setting but not http/onvif. But no PTZ. IF I had known how incompatible it was I would have bought another camera.
Try Reolink app.
That defeat the purpose of having one app for all my IP cams.
Hello;With IPCamViewer Pro I can use Original Réolink RLC-420-5MP => IPCamViewer configured With IP externe and server Port Non SSL and RLC-410 Original Réolink RLC-423 => IPCamViewer configured With IP externe and server Port Non SSL and RLC-410Original Réolink C2-Pro => IPCamViewer configured With IP externe and server Port Non SSL and RLC-410it work correctly ....but with original Reolink RLC-823A and RLC-823A it's not possible to configure the cam in IpcamViewer : No preview video available ???Dit you have informationsThanks
@hybris_504591858819267 Hi there, the ONVIF/RTSP ports are disabled by default with the latest firmware on the 823A camera. You will need to go to the port settings and re-enable the ONVIF/RTSP ports for third-party software integration. Hope this helps.
Hello, Lorenz,Thanks for informationI active ONVIF/RTSP on 823A ... But i don't undestand how configure this new caméra on IpCamViewer ... In my message Old cam Réolink RLC-420-5MP , Réolink RLC-423, Réolink C2-Prowork correctly with private Ip and Private Port of each cam ...Thanks
Hello, Thanks for informations ...I have a lot of questions : I read information : https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/360006240073-Request-for-RTSP-URLand i try to use VLC :With Reolink RLC-420-5MP H264 Ip : 192.168.1.120 I try to use rtsp://admin:p[censored]word@192.168.1.120:554//h264Preview_01_mainIt does't work.Port 554 RTSL corretly set.With Reolink RLC-811A H265 192.168.1.120rtsp://admin:p[censored]word@192.168.1.120:554//h265Preview_01_mainIt does't work.I try to use IpCamViewer Android With Onvif Config ...With Reolink RLC-811A H265 192.168.1.120RSTP : 554OnVif : 8200 ..It work correctly in local mode with Ip Adress : 192.168.1.120But with external accès (My own ip Adress Box) It doen't work ...Port 8200 Check : Port open ...Can you help me ... Thanks ...
@hybris_504591858819267 Have you upgraded your firmware to the latest version? You can try to download the firmware on our download center and upgrade the camera with the latest firmware to try again. If it still can't work, you can contact our support team and our tech will help you with this specific case.Submit a request – Reolink Support
Hello,All my reolink Cam upgrate to last version :RLC-811A => 647RLC-823A and RLC-811A => 956 ...I send message to support team to help me ..Thanks ...Hybris
Hello, same problem here with RLC-1224A.Works fine in local but does not work remotely (except web access - but not on ip camviewer)
