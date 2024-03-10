Reolink Year in Review 2023
I am curious why most companies want to be so vague when it comes to firmware updates?"Optimize related network protocols and some known bugs" These devices are not just a $10 item picked up for fun... They are security camera's designed to keep property safe.Would it not be better to outline exactly what was updated so that people are more informed? I personally would like to know what bugs were corrected as people may not have been aware that the device they chose to keep their home protected had an issue with a specific feature or a bug were it would just not record for an unknown reason.The only other thing I find with this latest description is that they "optimized network protocols (cool) i appreciate that but why put "and some known bugs". this indicates that they are optimizing the bugs and not correcting them. just a little confusing. why optimize a bug? to make it more effective at being a problem?
@jing_734911040270566 This is the norm with most suppliers. I used to patch equipment costing millions of bucks and no details were provided. Those were the days when you receive the details and the code changed (in [censored]embly language). And fixing known bugs is the generic one. It's like the adhoc [censored]ignment in your job.
