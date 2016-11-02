Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
I have been putting together a security system based on MotionEye on the Raspberry PI. I cannot seem to get the RTSP to connect, does anyone else have experience with this?
I am using motioneyeOS with reolink cameras.motion (and hence motioneye) only supports certain image resolutions. The default encodings for the reolink cameras *are not* supported. So the first thing is to set the stream encode setting of the camera to something that is supported. For example, I set the "Clear" stream to 720P. Then in motioneye, create a new camera with the url:rtsp://camera.ip.address:554/hPreview_01_mainAnd select ("RTSP/TCP"). Then set the camera resolution in motioneye to match the stream output (in this example, 1280x720).
@mhopengThank you very much for you sharing.
The Url provided does not seem to be working.The one that works for me is:rtsp://[IP]:554//h264Preview_01_main
I had a lot of blurring, delay, and artifacts in the feed when using both of these URLs. Using only this: rtsp://[CameraIP], gave me a great clear video.Using rlc-420-5mp and PoE. MotionEye 0.41. Ubuntu 18.04.
Sorry to tell you that the Reolink product might not work with Motioneye because we haven't tested it before. So sorry about that. But please do not hesitate to contact us if you need the RTSP data or other information for Reolink camera. Please send an email to support@reolink.com, and then our support will provide the information you want soon. Sorry about that. Thank you for supporting Reolink.
I cant add to home assistant. Always show no route to host or cant reach the ip. Motion eye same problem. On vlc works and every ip app works.
If there is any problem with the Smart Home function, could you please send a request to Reolink Support Team? They will help you to solve the problem soon.https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/requests/new
Send the request. Hope this problem could be solved
Hello friend, our support will reply to your request in detail. Have a nice day!
@cynthia_124785627824270 I wish there was a manual for the reolink Go. The support page has a Setup section, but I can't sort the tutorials to show only articles for my camera.
@felicia78863_503417948106957 Hi, you can find a quick start guide on our download center. Find the camera "GO" and click the QSG to download it.https://reolink.com/download-center/
RTSP connection to MotionEyeYou can stream live video from your MotionEye-powered camera by using the RTSP protocol. This can be used for home security applications, or even to make a live video feed available to your friends and family.In order to use this feature, you will need a RTSP-compatible player (such as VLC). Once you have installed VLC, you can use it to connect to the following URL:rtsp://your.camera.ip.address:8085/unicast
