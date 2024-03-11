Reolink Year in Review 2023
Re: Replacement antenna for the Reolink Go PTHas anyone been able to find replacement antenna's for this recently? There are a ton of antenna's on aliexpress that don't fit. There used to be one for Reolink on aliexpress but it is now unavailable. I have purchased 3 types that I thought might work but the diameter of them was too big to fit on the cameras. We have 20 of these camera's now, so I'm really hoping to buy replacement antenna's rather than switching to a different brand.
@nathan-vre_586483852447796 check on Amazon for Bingfu 4G LTE Cellular Antenna Outdoor 5dBi SMA Male Antennas
