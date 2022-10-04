Reolink updates
The antenna on my Reolink Go PT broke. I was told to order a replacement antenna from AliExpress as Reolink doesn't sell replacement antennas. I have ordered one and it is coming from China with an expected delivery time of 1 MONTH. The tracking shows that after 10 days it hasn't even made it to the US yet.My camera is unusable until the antenna gets here and I need it up and running now as it is a security camera. I cannot find a generic replacement antenna anywhere that will suffice in the meantime. I ordered 2 different kinds of antennas from Amazon that said they fit the Reolink Go but when I got them, they were both too big for the connection.(Dericam Universal 2.4G 5dBi WiFi Antenna for Security Camera/Router, WiFi Booster, Removable Antenna, Wireless Range Expander, RP-SMA Female Connector Inside, 5dBi, White)(Bingfu 4G LTE Cellular Trail Camera Antenna 9dBi RP-SMA Male (2-Pack) Compatible with Spypoint Link Micro Solar EVO Link S Dark Flex Wildlife Hunting Game Cam Outdoor Mobile Security Camera)Does anyone have any suggestions on where I can find a replaceement antenna for my Go PT camera?
@deirdre_509993927315611 Do a search and you will find it. Gumtree, aliexpress, etc. You may opt for an external LTE antenna.
@deirdre_509993927315611 Did you try at gumtreedotcom? They have it. Replace dot by . as it is restricted to include a link.
Since the Go PT is an LTE camera, only an LTE antenna will fit. Can you post a picture of the connector? If it is a typical SMA connector, there are scads of them on Amazon.
One reason to post a picture is to determine the 'sex' of the connector. For example, the WiFi antenna mentioned above appears to have a Female SMA connector and the LTE antenna has a Male connector. (a) I doubt very much that a WiFi antenna will work at all (no matter the sex), and (b) an LTE antenna has to connect to the PT Go connector on the case.For example, this is the connector on a WiFi antenna from an RLC-410W. Notice that it is clearly female. If Reolink followed a consistent pattern when attaching antennas, then my guess is that a female LTE antenna is required. The only way to know is to look at the antenna.By the way, although Reolink used a bendable antenna that is is fairly attractive (and color matched), there appear to be conflicting goals:
An antenna with a short flexible cable could probably be delivered by Amazon in 48 hours and "fill in" until that exact replacement arrives by slow boat from China.
@crimp-on_62210811129 I emailed Reolink, again, and they told me the size of the connector needed on the LTE antenna is 1/4”-36UNS. I have done a search on amazon but cannot find that specific number in any descriptions. I have already bought 2 unusable antennas and have had to return them.Thank you so much for your help!
Anyone using an external antenna? io games
@user_651765663420508_651765663420508 I have the Riolink Go PT and this one from Amazon worked for me, it was only $14.99 in April 2023…Search: Bingfu 4G LTE 7dBi RP-SMA Male Antenna Outdoor Fixed Bracket Wall Mount Antenna Compatible with 4G LTE Wireless Router Cellular Trail Camera Game Camera Outdoor Security Camera
@handsofenvy_396103587541237 Please, did it increase the signal strength compared to the standard one? Thanks
Can a MIMO LTE Antenna be used as well? I think MIMO antennas have 2 cables, so I think the answer is NO, but I would like to ensure what a better antenna I should buy to increase the 4G signal strength and stability.Thanks
@jfbaro_664228245382261 I think "no". This camera has a single antenna. MIMO requires more than one antenna. For example, the Reolink Duo 4G has two antennas.
I bought a couple of 4g antennas from Amazon, one was a Bingfu and the other was Andven. Both were poor and my signal kept dropping out.I've just bought one from a UK seller on Ebay and it's much better.Unfortunately, I don't seem to be allowed to post a link to it but if you search "Reolink Go PT antenna" on Ebay UK the sellers ebay username is ssmith0115 and is based in Nottingham UK
