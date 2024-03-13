Reolink Year in Review 2023
I have 4 RLC-520A and 3 of them have this hardware: IPC_523128M5MP_V2 => Latest firmware is v3.1.0.01 is IPC_MS1NA45MP=> Latest firmware is v3.0.0.0When I acquire a self signed certificate from a camera with an hardware type, I can't access to a webpage of a camera with a different hardware because I have this error (firefox)Error code: SEC_ERROR_REUSED_ISSUER_AND_SERIALNow I must delete all certs from firefox and to restart it every time I want to login to a different group. Is there a way to fix this problem? Thanks
