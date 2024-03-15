Reolink Year in Review 2023
Hi - this is such a basic thing that I'm sure I'm just missing something obvious...I have a number of RLC810A PoE cameras, and they work fine with push notifications from the Reolink app as long as the user is an admin.However, normal users can't enable push notifications. (Note that in this application [building security] it doesn't matter if all users are forced to the same push notification schedule/camera settings.)What am I missing? There are tree or four people who need to get these notifications, but they are volunteers to whom I cannot give administrator access.Thank you!
