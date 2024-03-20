Reolink Year in Review 2023
Learn More
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Learn More
Reolink App v4.43 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
HiI have problem with vehicle detection false alarms. Cars are parked and not moving but camera is detecting motion and records alarm. Vehicle smart detection is at default 60 and alarm delay also at default 1s. Camera is Reolink Duo 2 WiFi with firmware v3.0.0.1889_23031701. How to fix this??
@user_703793344291048_703793344291048 Try to use object size and add another second.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!