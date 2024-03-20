Reolink Year in Review 2023
Learn More
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Learn More
Reolink App v4.43 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Is there any way the doorbell can give a Push Notification when the [censored]on is pushed but not when movement is detected. I still want the movement detection on but not to give me a notification. The doorbell is POE connected to my RLN8-410 both with the latest firmware.
@user_756125119496374_756125119496374 Yes you can. Just tag only the visitor box as illustrated below under Push Notification/Schedule menu.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!