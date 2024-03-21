Reolink Year in Review 2023
Learn More
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Learn More
Reolink App v4.43 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
HelloI have several problemsWith the application when I'm on my smartphone with a 4G connection or WiFi other than my home WiFi.1/ The live stream works 2 times out of 10.2/ Playback of recordings doesn't work.With the application on the PC:1/ The live stream works.2/ Playback of recordings doesn't work.
@user_765071325302969_765071325302969 If there is no issue to access the cameras when being on the home WIFI then the issue seems to be on your broadband bandwidth. What is your upload speed to the ISP?
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!