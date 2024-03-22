Reolink Year in Review 2023
Hello, my Reolink GO camera cannot establish a network connection. A new IOT SIM card from O2 (Telefonica Germany) is used. This SIM card works perfectly in a smartphone. The 4g reception is good in the test area.I had read that a new firmware can fix the problem?best wishesFelix
@fxn_329751914586312 Have you added the apn?
