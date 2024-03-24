Reolink Year in Review 2023
The sound from the RCA plug is so low and I can't find anywhere if it should connect to an amp, a pre-amp or directly to an 8 ohm (eg) speaker. The level is just as bad if I use the HDMI connection to my TV which then has to be on 100 to hear anything. Is my NVR faulty? And, yes, I do have the sound ticked ON and the latest firmware.
@user_756125119496374_756125119496374 I suggest you to take it up with support on support(@)reolink(dot)com
