Hey folks!Reolink App v4.44 is now available, full screen mode and new immersive mode are included!Download now on Google Play and the Apple Store to enhance your monitoring experience.Note: The APP adopts a grayscale release strategy so that the update time will differ in different regions. Simply meaning that it takes some time to arrive in your app store.What's new:1. Fullscreen Mode addedThe fullscreen player is compatible with most device resolutions. Simply tap anywhere on the screen, and the top and bottom toolbars will automatically disappear, allowing you to fully immerse yourself in the content.Plus, the pinch-to-zoom feature lets you explore the finer details with ease!How to set up: Tap on the app sidebar - Settings - Default Player - Full Screen Mode.2. Multi-layout preview of immersive mode addedThe immersive preview mode now offers more than just a single column. You can easily switch between browsing modes, including single-column and double-column, to enhance your monitoring efficiency!3. Doorbell call recording enabledWhen using the doorbell intercom via the app, both the caller's and recipient's conversations will be recorded.4. Package detection added for the new doorbellThe new doorbell supports package detection and can send detection alert images or recordings via push notifications, email, or FTP. The new doorbell will be available about in 2 months. Stay tuned.5. Wi-Fi network configuration via Bluetooth added for new productsWith this feature, you can directly configure your network in the mobile app, eliminating the need for scanning QR codes and making the setup more convenient and efficient!6. Product Recommendations in the app sidebar added7. Bugs fixed and user experience improvedWe're eager to hear your thoughts! Don't hesitate to share your feedback with us! Thanks!
Really pleased to see the Doorbell call recording (I have previously given feedback on that missing) and package detection. Looking forward to the new app being available in my region and the PoE firmware update too! Keep up the great work with the improvements & refinements! Still a way to go though
@user_803260535316688_803260535316688 [censored]uming package detection will be for the new doorbell? The original can't see that close to the door.
