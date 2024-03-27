Reolink Year in Review 2023
Unveiling the New Standard in Clarity With #Reolink16MP Series
Reolink App v4.44 Released
I bought a Duo 3 and I love the cam.Wish there was a little more manual logic within the FOV of Motion Detection Selection.Would be nice to have a FOV grid of selection of the area you want to be active for motion. There is one for exclusion of motion detection. Would be nice to have a FOV Motion selection for each Smart Detection. Seperate from the regular motion. For example, I'd like to set a box around my walkway leading to my front door... To just detect Human Motion. I don't really need people walking their dogs at the main road being included. I know that sucks up some resources on the cam, but giving us maximum of 4 FOV Motion Detection options would be great. I'll be ok to have this set only on the Desktop APP and or logged into the NVR.
@kimchigun We have requested this for each detection object together with a schedule for sensitivity. Maybe during the night one needs to increase the sensitivity.I suggest you to submit your request to support. The more requests they get from customers the higher the probability of being implemented.
@joseph_1979 Will do! Thanks a bunch dude!
