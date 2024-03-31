Reolink Year in Review 2023
Unveiling the New Standard in Clarity With #Reolink16MP Series
Reolink App v4.44 Released
When the Windows Client v8.15.6 Storage Menu is used to Format the SD Card of an RLC camera:
Thanks
@crimp-on_62210811129 After formatting the SD, the camera reboots. The only indication when the last write operation was performed is the timestamp of the last recorded video. Basically one needs a SMART MicroSD and the Linux monitoring tool package. I am not aware of any cam supplier who provides this.
@joseph_1979 Thanks. I had not realized that the camera automatically rebooted when the SD card was formatted.Still puzzled that after formatting the SD card, the camera reports it as nearly "full".(29.61GB of 30GB used)
