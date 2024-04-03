Reolink Year in Review 2023
Unveiling the New Standard in Clarity With #Reolink16MP Series
Reolink App v4.44 Released
I was having issues viewing the live stream externally from my home network. When on internal WiFi it works fine but on mobile data or other WiFi networks not connected to the doorbell it would fail to live stream I'm running a three 5g hub for the main feed on the home network which the doorbell is on. Checking the logs it looks like three had started to roll out ipv6 external IP for users. Which is when I started having these issues..I locked the apn to ipv4 only in the router and the doorbell started working again like normal from external eg mobile dataDo these doorbells not like ipv6 wan addresses?
@saftek_706413467136234 Reolink cameras only work with ipv4. You need to switch off ipv6.
@joseph_1979 I'm talking about wan ipv6 from my ISP. Not the internal ip addresses
