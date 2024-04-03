Reolink Year in Review 2023
Hi all,I have 3 cameras on a NVR. All cameras have identical settings - to upload any motion detected to my FTP server (everything is on the same LAN).However only one of the cameras is always uploading 1163 byte - exactly - files. And a number of the files are WAY too short. I have all the settings set at the longest - so it should record as long as possible after motion stops, but as you can see the videos are only a few seconds long (the 1 / 2 MB files) and the 1163 byte files are garbage.Any suggestions? Rebooted both NAS and camera, latest firmware, etc. Can't reload firmware as it tells me it already has the latest firmware. It's a trackmix WiFi & 8 channel NAS.Thanks.
@phirephoto_633457091563556 As a test, try to change the transport mode from auto to port. Do you have any motion (or Other) enabled?As for the fw, you need to go to their Download Center. The auto/manual update on the camera doesn't work.
