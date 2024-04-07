Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Hi. I have a Trackmix LTE set up and working at home prior to installation on a fishery. Everything is working fine apart from the alarmed snapshots sent via email. The majority of photos taken are on average 50KB in size with very poor contrast (way too bright), about 10% of the photos taken and emailed are about 850KB and perfect. Does anyone know if there is a setting I'm missing here (I've looked to no avail) to ensure that any photos taken are useable? Examples of the two types of photos below.
