Hi All,I have a trackmix WiFi camera. My network is a mesh and I was having some issues. Long story short, one of my cameras is now connecting to a WiFi SSD that no longer exists and I don't recall the name (ie so I can't just start broadcasting the SSID to reconnect the camera). There's no ethenet near the camera, so I can't just connected it to the LAN, so I'll be bringing out a laptop to reconnect to it.I'm guessing I need to statically [censored]ign myself an address on the laptop, ie 192.168.1.1, and then open up that IP in a browser?Am I on the right pathe?Thanks!
@phirephoto_633457091563556 Follow this link https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/360007634973-How-to-Connect-Your-Cameras-Directly-to-the-PC-and-Log-in-via-Reolink-Client/Should be fairly easy.
