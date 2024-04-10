Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Hello!I work for a construction company and we want to be able to record footage for timelapses while also being able to have a live view of the work site, At times doing both at the same time. Is this possible? If so how and which camera would be best? Would also be good if there isn't a water mark or time stamp on the timelapse.
@user_811175528280316_811175528280316 I have one running now as a test. Was able to live stream to two separate devices (Windows Client and Reolink Android app). Will know about the water mark and time stamp in an hour.Any of the modern RLC cameras (not battery powered) would be fine as long as the SD Card is large enough to hold the expected motion recordings and the time lapse. My guess is that if the goal is to create a very long time lapse recording, the camera would not be used for anything else (to prevent running out of space).
