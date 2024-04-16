Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Unveiling the New Standard in Clarity With #Reolink16MP Series
Reolink App v4.44 Released
Just added one more camera in the mobile app, how can I make the new one on top?It was on top yesterday, now is at the bottom.Thanks.
@ml_812798949916887 At the top left hand there are three lines. Click on them. The appl main menu appears. Click on Adjust Device Order and drag devices according to your taste.
