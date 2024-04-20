Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
I trust Reolink , so i bought the argus 3 pro, there were a few posts mentioned about this issue back to 2-3 years ago, but there is still an issue in 2024? Is it only applied to Argus 3 pro, what about argus eco?Even at night, there is no sun, i played camera about 1 hour, the battery is still showing 100% with a solar icon next to it.Very disappointing, will the bug be resolved? Otherwise, I will return and go for Eufy.
@ml_812798949916887 Try to unplug solar and check again.
