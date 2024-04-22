Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Re: Wishlist: Auto delete of recorded footageIt would be very helpful, if the feature of automatic deletion of video footage were available in Reolink software. Several countries within the jurisdiction of the GDPR require deletion of private surveillance video footage after a certain duration: Germany 48 hours, Austria 72 hours, France 1 month, Sweden 72 hours, Denmark 72 hours.I included links to all those durations, but this forum won't allow me to include links.
@camcorder_815231694602422 Unfortunately this is only available on the newest NVRs and on some of the newest cameras like the doorbell. We asked Reolink to extend this to all cameras with SD.
