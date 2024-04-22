Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
I have my DUO 3 POE updated to the latest firmware from April.No matter what I do the time goes back 1 hour. I set it through the phone, cam GUI, APP... it bounces back 1 hour after about an hour or so. I have the Time Zone set correctly.it doesn't change is i set the NTP server or not. Same results.Is this a bug? or am I missing something?
@kimchigun NTP is to get the timestamp and camera adjusts according to the timezone it has been set to. Try to set timezone and don't synchronise to PC or smartphone.I didn't see anyone complaining about this here and at reddit.
