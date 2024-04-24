Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Can I please write two suggestions on the mobile app cloud section:
For online portal it is OK, where both time and date are displayed for each video but for the mobile app, only time and file size are displayed (maybe display the date on the mobile app cloud video too?
@ml_812798949916887 I suggest you to send your request to support(@)reolink(dot)com. I don't think that the developers check this community. Personal opinion.
