Hello. Does Reolink NVR somehow support UPS? I mean, does it know, it is power via UPS (in a way notebook knows it has s battery inserted and at the same time it is on power adapter)? What I'm concerned about in this question is the fact, that in my area, there is a power outage once in a while. In such case, an NVR with UPS could tell the connected PoE cameras to turn on color nightvision (if capable). Is such technology present?
@vigy_591093180735512 Not yet available. You need to connect the NVR, POE switch and BB router to the UPS.
Reolink NVR doesn’t automatically detect UPS power, but you can connect it to a UPS. During a power outage, the NVR and connected PoE cameras will stay on, but it won’t specifically trigger color night vision. You’ll need to manually set that feature if needed.
