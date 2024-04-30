Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
I have a Reolink NVR RLN8-410 and now I have figured out how to use it I reckon it's great. But I have a couple of questions you experts may be able to help with. When I am in playback mode, what is the purpose of the green line? Also there are 3 boxes, Alarm, Normal and None. What are they for. Thanks
@user_756125119496374_756125119496374 Download this manual https://home-cdn.reolink.us/wp-content/uploads/2021/user-manual/Reolink-PoE-NVR-User-Manual.pdf?download_name=Reolink_PoE_NVR_User_Manual.pdf&v=1638512931872
@joseph_1979 I did that when I got the NVR. It does not explain everything. I will go through it again and get back to you.
