Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Learn More
Unveiling the New Standard in Clarity With #Reolink16MP Series
Learn More
Reolink App v4.44 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Hi guys, all the cloud videos are showing 8 secs although sd card recording set to 30 secs? Any menu to increase to 30 secs from 8? thanks.
@ml_812798949916887 That's the norm. Check this link https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/900000641926-A-Brief-Introduction-to-Reolink-Cloud/
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!