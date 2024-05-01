Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
I'm using multi-camera AI system (multiple RLC-811A, RLC-1212A cameras) using a RLN8-410 (N7MB01) Fw: v3.3.0.226_23031632 NVRThe buzzer feature (where it goes off if AI person motion is detected) could be very useful but it suffers from annoying problems to be useful to leave on or use at all.
Previous non-AI camera systems were completely useless because it went off for everything, but at least these AI cameras can be set to only go off on person detection, so it could be useful feature if improved.
@gaven_507857660539110 I don't appear to be allowed to edit my own post here even straight after posting it?!?!?Another thing...With zoom cameras (like RLC-811A) the AI detection appears to be triggering for people that are not in current frame at all - and then triggering buzzer when nobody is visible in camera. ie. even when zoomed in, the camera triggers for the full wide view always??
@gaven_507857660539110 I suggest you to submit your request to support(@)reolink(dot)com
