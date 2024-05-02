Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
I have helped install and set up two of these units, #RLK12-800WB4. With each installation, one of the cameras, will not automatically switch from Night Vision mode back to the normal color day mode at day break. Is this a known issue with these cameras? What can I do to fix this problem? If I turn on the spotlight, when in black and white during the day, it switches back to color. Turn off the spotlight and it goes back to black and light. With one of the systems, if I reboot during daylight, it will reset, but then goes back to constant black and white overnight. The other is not able to be reset. It just goes in and out on its own. Any help would be appreciated. Otherwise, I have to recommend against this system.
@user_818925137264881_818925137264881 Check out this link https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/14608263489945-How-to-Set-up-Black-White-and-Color-Switching-Threshold-via-Reolink-App/
