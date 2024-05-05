Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Learn More
Unveiling the New Standard in Clarity With #Reolink16MP Series
Learn More
Reolink App v4.44 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
v8.15.6clear stream option is hidden in multi-view, I have to go to single camera view to switch to clear streamand when I relaunch Reolink client, I have to go through this again to switch cameras to clear view. This is rather absurd. Please do not hide clear stream in multiview and give an option to set default resolution or save last used resolution
@reolink_476567443320997 send this request through to Reolink support. More people that do this, the higher priority it will be given to be added/fixed.
@reolink_476567443320997 I have already submitted my request to let us use the clear mode in multiview when client and cameras are on the same network. They passed the request to dev team but never got further feedback. If client is on an external network, I can understand it. They make use of 3rd party services which they pay for.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!