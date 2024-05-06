Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Learn More
Unveiling the New Standard in Clarity With #Reolink16MP Series
Learn More
Reolink App v4.44 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
I'm curious if anyone has successfully integrated Reolink cameras with WhatsApp. I'm looking to connect my cameras and engage my community by automatically sending video alerts to a designated WhatsApp group whenever motion is detected. If anyone has accomplished this, I'd greatly appreciate any tips or advice you could share!
@securinet Never heard of anyone asking for such an integration. Maybe you can send an email to an application which can send it to whatsapp. But Whatsapp is an end to end application and need a whatsapp client at both endpoints.What I suggest you is to have a common email account (eg gmail) and send the Email alert with picture from the camera to this common email account. Add this email to your smartphone email account.Alternatively send the email with picture to pushover and use pushover group feature to send it to all members within the group.
@joseph_1979 Thank you for responding to my post. I've already tackled that, but it's quite labor-intensive as it involves manual steps. I'm curious if there's a cloud API available to seamlessly integrate REOLINK CLOUD with the WhatsApp API, enabling full automation..
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!