Battery cam,When I’m in live view mode, I notice that sometimes the cam records moving cars or people to the SD card, while other times it does notwhat's the norm?I would expect to see the camera will still record to the sd card when person/car is detected even i am in live view mode.thanks.
@ml_812798949916887 Depends. If the PIR is triggered then recording should start. But there are times where you are watching a live view and the object crosses its FOV but doesn't trigger the PIR.
