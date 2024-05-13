Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Hi,When I connect the Doorbell PoE to the network, the connection to my other cameras (TrackmixPoe, E1 Outdoor PoE, RLC-842a) is interrupted. The connection to the doorbell is also not stable when I connect it on its own...No improvement directly on the router either.Without the doorbell, the other cameras run stably in High modeFirmware is DB_566128M5MP_P.3215_2401262241Does anyone have any idea what the problem is?Thanks in advance,Regards,Elmar
@user_726740213256441_726740213256441 Disconnect the other cameras and connect the Doorbell. Take a wireshark trace and see what is happening.Do you have an NVR?
@joseph_1979 Hi, thank you for the quick reply.I have synology surveillance for the other cameras, but doorbell not activated yet.All cameras are connected to a PoE switch (60W), which is connected to the router.I'll have a look at Wireshark tomorrow.Thank you.
