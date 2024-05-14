Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Calling all ColorX fans, again! Yesterday, we announced the release of the E1 Outdoor CX, and we're thrilled to see the excitement and lively discussions it sparked! And today, we have another surprise in store for you! Yes, the the CX410's buddy, the long-awaited CX810 is now available for pre-order! The ColorX family is growing stronger!Pre-order now: https://reolink.club/CX810-CMHighlights: 4K Ultra HD with HDR TechWhether day or night: every frame is delivered with exceptional vividness, ensuring that no detail goes unnoticed. HDR adapts to environments with strong light and dark contrasts. True Color Night Vision in extremely low-light conditionsEquipped with F1.0 Super Aperture & 1/1.8 image sensor. The CX810 continues to showcase the ColorX series' highlight of full-color night vision, requiring only a hint of [censored]t light to display vivid color images akin to daytime. 3000K Warm LightsLessen the chances of disturbing your neighbors and contributing to light pollution.Whether you're looking for a camera for the front of the house partially pointing towards a trafficked area, hoping for a highly discreet camera, or annoyed by insect-attracting IR Cams, look no further than the CX810!So, now that you've finally met the CX810, is there anything you'd like to say to this newest member of the ColorX family? Let us know!
