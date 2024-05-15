Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap


Hello, with the last revision of the APP (using the iOS version) and a NVR RLN8-410, on the app the camera channels names are having issues. sometimes i can see on the app screen the right name, some other times the channels are with default names (channel 01, etc). No issue connecting from the client on my PC, i can see correctly and all the times the camera names. Push notifications anyway report the correct name of the camera. it's not a big issue, but if maybe given by last app revision, is it possible to have a look to it, maybe it could be a little bug? Anyone having the same problem?Thanks,Andrea
@andgab81_426516035567839 I saw similar complaints and seems an IOS appl issue. Email support.
