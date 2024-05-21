Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
"Check for latest version" "This is the most current version available"Yet, when I manually check, it is most certainly NOT the "most current version available". It's not a big deal to manually update the firmware. I say get rid of the option if it's not going to work anyone else having this issue? I've installed probably 35-45 cameras so far and I feel like it's only worked a few times. I just had to update five 523WAs a few days ago and this week will be 5 more. The other five are an hour from me and using Starlink. I had one fail and that camera finally just came back up after a few days of being down. Auto update is turned on for all cameras as well.RLC-523WAIPC_523128M5MPv3.1.0.1643_22122310_v1.0.0.30The newest version came out 6 months ago. v3.1.0.2831_23102508_v1.0.0.31I noticed one of the bullet cams had different picture adjustments so I dug around and saw different firmware. I could not find this firmware on the download site and had to email customer support to get it. One person felt they needed to explain a bunch of what I already knew and wanted all this info so I made two requests and got it from someone else because it was taking days to get. I updated all the cameras and told the other agent I already got it and it's done, thank you. Why does firmware have to be such a pain? These were serious picture improvement features I wish we still had. Exposure, (gain range and shutter range) backlight, 3d DNR. I know... we have shadows. woopity dooo. lol
