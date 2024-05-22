Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Learn More
Unveiling the New Standard in Clarity With #Reolink16MP Series
Learn More
Reolink App v4.44 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Hey everyone!Just wanted to give a shoutout to yesterday's post about the launch of our Home Hub. It's been awesome to see all the interest and lively discussions around this new product! Currently, the Home Hub is available in bundle form, such as the Argus PT Ultra Kit, wireless Security System with 4K PT Standalone Battery/Solar Wi-Fi Cameras, ensuring full coverage day and night with easy multi-device management. Key features include: Enjoy 4K color footage day & night Benefit from the 64GB microSD card built into home hub Expand your storage with home hub, supporting up to 512GB×2 Seamlessly connect up to 8 Reolink devices for enhanced securityYou can click here to check more details about this all-in-one home security system: https://reolink.club/HomeHubKit-CM5We also offer other Home Hub bundles, like Argus 3 Ultra Kit and Argus Eco Ultra Kit. So, you can pick the combo that suits your needs best!Any thoughts? Once again, we are all ears!
Why can't you buy the HomeHub by itself? I have a site with a Doorbell PoE which is crying out for a HomeHub, and once there is a HomeHub there it will be easy to add further cameras to it.
@nick_26792935116 On Reddit I have seen Reolink admin stating that the standalone hub shall be available in June.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!