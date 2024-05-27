Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
New to the E1 ProHW No. IPC_566sd....Firmware: 3.1.0.3149...(would have been cool to just copy and paste that out of the reolink app on my Mac.)Finding a number of enjoyable features for this camera. Is there a setting where we can define the filename of the recordings?? CamName-Start-Endtime.mp4 seems ok for 1 day. What about tomorrow?
@user_827561404055684_827561404055684 No, this is internal to the linux OS and cannot be changed by user. Note that the start time and end time are written as date time. Therefore nothing to worry from your end.RLC511WA-20240410114216-20240410114328
