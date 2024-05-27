Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Unveiling the New Standard in Clarity With #Reolink16MP Series
Reolink App v4.44 Released
hi, our team have bought a Reolink TrackMix LTE that we've been using for months now but we have one issue that we can't resolve. We setted up the registration time up to 30 seconds after the movement but the camera just don't save 30 but almost always 8. We don't know why, i was wondering if you can solve this.
@user_756627276955783_756627276955783 If you are referring to the cloud, then yes it is 8sec if recording is in clear mode. You may store the video on the micro SD.See https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/360007808214-Can-I-Adjust-the-Length-of-the-Cloud-Recordings/
@joseph_1979 as i mentioned before, there is an issue with the cloud thing but no one at Reolink to look at, which i sent report before but no response.I set cam to fluent mode on cloud but still recoding 8 secs clip.However, it is clearly stated in the Q&A that in fluent mode, it supports cloud recording of 16-24 seconds.https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/360007808214-Can-I-Adjust-the-Length-of-the-Cloud-Recordings
